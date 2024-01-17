Gordon Ramsay, José Andrés set to launch new Las Vegas restaurants in 2024

1 of 3 | Chef Gordon Ramsay is opening Gordon Ramsay Burger at The Flamingo this summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Las Vegas has become a top culinary destination thanks in part to the influx of celebrity chefs over the past two decades. Dozens of the world's top celebrity chefs -- from Martha Stewart, Thomas Keller and Nobu Matsuhisa to Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger -- have opened unique eating establishments in the city over the past few years and 2024 is looking no different. Advertisement

Celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, Michael Mina and José Andrés are welcoming new projects to the strip this year.

Michael Mina - Orla

Mina, who has served as chef at the James Beard House, appeared on Hell's Kitchen and Master Chef and cooked for three U.S. presidents, opened his new restaurant, Orla, on Tuesday. Since starting the Mina Group, James Beard award-winning chef Mina has launched more than 30 restaurants including Bourbon Steak, Sorelle, Bardot Brasserie and the self-titled, Michelin-starred Michael Mina, which has locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Orla is Mina's brand-new Mediterranean restaurant at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas and started taking reservations in December. The menu features "stunning seafood, charcoal-roasted meats, and bright, zesty vegetables."

In December, Mina told the Las Vegas Review Journal the menu was inspired by the flavors of his Egyptian childhood and would include items like Urfa chili pepper-dusted bigeye tuna with crisp falafel and whipped tahini, chilled lobster salad with avocado, mango and roasted Nardello peppers and a modern take on a traditional Egyptian fish fry.

Bobby Flay- Brasserie B

Flay is one of the best known celebrity chefs today thanks to countless Food Network appearances and his shows Beat Bobby Flay, BBQ Brawl and Boy Meets Grill.

After opening the Italian restaurant Amalfi inside Caesars Palace in 2021, he opened his French-style restaurant Brasserie B on Jan. 9.

Flay said guests can expect his signature twists on Parisian-style French fries, unique raw bar selections, a variety of starters and entrees and desserts.

Signature menu items include the Lobster avec Frites features lobster with roasted garlic and lemon butter, the Ribeye Piquant avec Frites with spicy and sweet glaze and chile butter and Flay's take on popular dishes such as Eggs Royale, a variation of Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon and lemon chive hollandaise.

Brasserie B also features an extensive cocktail menu, an L-shaped, 20-seat bar and an enormous raw bar with a lit canopy.

Gordon Ramsay - Gordon Ramsay Burger

Gordon Ramsay has been busy over the last few years opening up his own brand of burger-centric restaurants across the world. The fourth Gordon Ramsay Burger location opened in Vancouver in December and the fifth is set to open at the Flamingo in Las Vegas this summer. It marks the second location for the restaurant in the city and Ramsay's seventh restaurant at Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas Resorts.

In December, Lee Bennett, the global culinary director for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants said the restaurant has a standard playbook upon entering new markets.

"Whenever we go into a new market, we look at the local market and see if there's something that needs to be incorporated into the menu," Bennett said. "But also, what we tend to find is that guests want something different than what's available in the local market. So, we stick to our core signatures first. We find our guests expect different flavors then, post-opening, we listen to guest feedback and adapt if needed."

Ramsay's "specialty" Truffle Burger is just one of the menu's starting lineup burgers that range from the Hell's Kitchen Burger to the Southern Yardbird, a ground chicken patty with sharp cheddar cheese, bread-and-butter pickles, and mustard BBQ sauce.

José Andrés - é

Chef José Andrés is renowned for his decades of experience as an award-winning chef. He is busy opening two restaurants in Las Vegas this year.

A new location of his renowned Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya is scheduled to open at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace this year. With locations in Washington and New York City, Andrés opened a South Beach location in November.

Meanwhile, staff at é are working now to open later this year at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The restaurant has started taking reservations. The creative tasting menu of Spanish avant-garde dishes is served around a steel-topped bar with seating for nine.

In addition to his new Vegas restaurants, Andrés has several popular restaurants on the strip, including Jaleo, China Poblano and Bazaar Meat at The Sahara.