TV
Jan. 23, 2024 / 12:34 PM

'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform

By Dana Forsythe
Starting on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are inviting viewers to skip the line at must-try restaurants in Los Angeles with their new show "Chrissy &amp; Dave Dine Out." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Starting on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are inviting viewers to skip the line at must-try restaurants in Los Angeles with their new show "Chrissy & Dave Dine Out." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- With the hottest restaurants in Los Angeles booking tables months ahead of time, it can get competitive, even for celebrities, to taste the best and newest dishes.

Starting on Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are inviting viewers to skip the line at must-try restaurants in Los Angeles with their new show Chrissy & Dave Dine Out.

Debuting on Freeform Wednesday and then Hulu Thursday, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out features Fire Island and Loot's Joel Kim Booster, who teams up with Teigen to host an entertaining dinner party of celebrity guests.

At the same time, David Chang brings decades of experience in the kitchen to the table as he will step into the back of the house with the restaurant's chef, providing insight into the origin and transformation of each meal.

The first episode will feature Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer/producer Molly McNearney, as they travel to L.A. hotspot Pizzeria Bianco. Future guests include John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall and Simu Liu.

Known for opening the noodle bar Momofuku in Manhattan in 2004, Chang has been busy ever since, earning Michelin stars, James Beard awards, writing, podcasting and starring on his Netflix series, Ugly Delicious and The Chef Show.
As an actress, host and supermodel, Chrissy Teigen has always embraced food. With her Cravings cookbook and website, she's been publishing recipes, creating products and teaming up with other foodies, chefs and celebrities to lift up comfort food.

Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career

John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

