Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 12:33 PM

Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America

By Dana Forsythe
Osiris Hoil (L) is the CEO and co-founder of District Taco, which operates restaurants in several states. More than 1 in 10 restaurants in the United States serve Mexican food, according to a new study from Pew Research. Photo courtesy of District Taco
1 of 2 | Osiris Hoil (L) is the CEO and co-founder of District Taco, which operates restaurants in several states. More than 1 in 10 restaurants in the United States serve Mexican food, according to a new study from Pew Research. Photo courtesy of District Taco

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 10 restaurants in the United States serve Mexican food, according to a new study from Pew Research. The analysis found 85% of U.S. counties have at least one Mexican restaurant, with 99% of Americans living near one.

The 15% of counties without any Mexican restaurants have about 4 million people, approximately 1% of the population, living in them, the Pew Research said.

Advertisement

Mexican restaurants are most common in California and Texas, which are home to a majority of the country's Mexican-American population, some 37 million people as of 2021.

According to a 2021 Pew study, the Mexican-American population is concentrated in California (34%), Texas (26%), Arizona (5%), Illinois (5%) and Colorado (2%).

Related

Tacos were imported to the United States from migrants who moved from Mexico to Los Angeles in the early 1900s.

Osiris Hoil was 18 years old when he moved to the United States from Mexico, opening up a Yucatan-inspired food cart in Rosslyn, Va. Now, as the CEO and co-founder of District Taco, he oversees multiple restaurants across Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Hoil said his secret to success has been ensuring the menu reflects the flavors and traditions of the Yucatán region, from roasting chiles and tomatoes on-site to incorporating spices native from his homeland.

Advertisement

Mexican restaurants make up an especially large share of all restaurants in southwestern states that border Mexico, as they account for 22% of all restaurants in New Mexico, 20% in Texas, 18% in Arizona and 17% in California.

Los Angeles County alone is home to 30% of the state's Mexican restaurants. In Texas, 17% of the state's Mexican restaurants are in Harris County, which includes Houston; 9% each are in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, and in Dallas County, the study found.

About 22% of Mexican eateries nationwide are considered "fast food" restaurants, 12% specialize in serving tacos, 8% are classified as food trucks or carts and 6% offer "Tex-Mex" food.

Many of these restaurants are also modestly priced. A little over 60% of Mexican restaurants are rated as one "dollar sign" on Yelp's four-point pricing scale. Just 251 of total, representing 1%, have a rating of three or four dollar signs on the Yelp scale, with many in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Latest Headlines

FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The FAA is reporting two-hour delays into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a cold weather snap that has left snow and ice in the region.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520B from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520B from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
BlackRock acquires infrastructure manager Global Infrastructure Partners
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
BlackRock acquires infrastructure manager Global Infrastructure Partners
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Global asset manager BlackRock, Inc. announced Friday that will purchase Global Infrastructure Partners, the world's largest infrastructure manager in a cash and stock deal.
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Investment bank Morgan Stanley and a former executive abused the trust of customers while committing multiyear fraud worth millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Republican and a Democrat said Thursday they are introducing a bill in the U.S. House that would provide legal protection to civilian pilots who report unidentified aerial phenomena.
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Public health authorities issued a boil-water advisory in Mississippi's capital city and surrounding areas after water test samples came back positive for E. coli.
FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is acting to immediately increase oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing of aircraft. It includes new and significant actions, according to the FAA.
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $3 million to public housing agencies in six states to protect children and families from radon hazards, the agency announced Thursday.
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The United States is losing tourists to other countries due to excessive wait times for visas and security screenings, according to a new study commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association.
SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Friday that it would next month start forgiving student loans of borrowers involved in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan who paid payments for 10 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement