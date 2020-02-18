Feb. 18 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of Ride with Norman Reedus Season 4.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the season Tuesday featuring the show's host, actor and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus.

The preview shows Reedus take the "ultimate trip" as he explores the world on his motorcycle. Each episode follows Reedus as he explores local culture and seeks adventure with a riding companion.

Reedus will be joined by Guardians of the Galaxy actor Michael Rooker, his Walking Dead co-star Ryan Hurst, This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Dom Rocket, Becky Goebel and Westworld actor Clifton Collins, Jr., in Season 4.

AMC also released colorful key art featuring Reedus' likeness.

Ride with with Norman Reedus Season 4 premieres March 8 at midnight ET.

Reedus plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, which will have its Season 10 mid-season premiere Feb. 23 on AMC. The network shared key art for the series in January featuring Reedus as Daryl.