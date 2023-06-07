Trending
June 7, 2023 / 11:36 AM

'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan series to return for Season 2 in August

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sam Heughan (pictured) stars with Graham McTavish in the travel docuseries "Men in Kilts." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sam Heughan (pictured) stars with Graham McTavish in the travel docuseries "Men in Kilts." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 7 (UPI) -- Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will return for a second season in August.

Starz shared a premiere date, Aug. 11, and first-look photos for Season 2 of the travel docuseries Wednesday.

Season 2 will follow Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they explore "the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand."

The season will show some of the pair's exploits, "including a thrilling zip line excursion, and spotlighting the enduring friendship between the two men."

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will premiere Aug. 11 at midnight EDT on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms, and debut at 9:30 p.m. on Starz. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish developed the show and serve as executive producers.

Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on Outlander, while McTavis portrayed Dougal MacKenzie in multiple seasons. The historical drama series will return for a seventh season June 16 on Starz.

