Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 7, 2023 / 11:10 AM

'Good Omens': Jon Hamm causes chaos for Michael Sheen, David Tennant in S2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jon Hamm plays Gabriel on the Prime Video series "Good Omens." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jon Hamm plays Gabriel on the Prime Video series "Good Omens." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of Good Omens Season 2.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

Advertisement

Good Omens is a fantasy comedy series based on the Terry Pratchett novel of the same name. The show follows unlikely friends Aziraphale (Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and Crowley (Tennant), a fast-living demon.

Season 2 will see the archangel Gabriel (Hamm) cause chaos for Aziraphale and Crowley by turning up unexpectedly at Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

"While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael, Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel, Miranda Richardson as the demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Liz Carr joins Season 2 as the angel Saraqael, with Quelin Spulveda as the angel Muriel and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub.

Neil Gaiman serves as executive producer and showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres July 28 on Prime Video.

Read More

'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO 'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder unveils photo of Ed Skrein as villain 'Sex and the City' stars celebrate show's 25th anniversary What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan series to return for Season 2 in August
TV // 36 minutes ago
'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan series to return for Season 2 in August
June 7 (UPI) -- "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham," a travel docuseries featuring "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO
TV // 1 hour ago
'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO
June 7 (UPI) -- "Perry Mason," a legal drama starring Matthew Rhys, won't return for a third season on HBO.
'Sex and the City' stars celebrate show's 25th anniversary
TV // 2 hours ago
'Sex and the City' stars celebrate show's 25th anniversary
June 7 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon marked the 25th anniversary of the show's debut.
Priscilla Quintana: 'True Story' perfectly satirizes America's passion for true crime
TV // 4 hours ago
Priscilla Quintana: 'True Story' perfectly satirizes America's passion for true crime
NEW YORK, June 7 (UPI) -- Priscilla Quintana says her new mystery dramedy, "Based on a True Story," deftly explores people's peculiar passion for murder-themed podcasts.
Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 23 hours ago
Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+
June 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a four-part documentary about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi.
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 photos introduce Lana Parrilla
TV // 23 hours ago
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 photos introduce Lana Parrilla
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- "Based on a True Story," premiering Thursday on Peacock, is a comedy about the world of true crime podcasts that wishes it were "Only Murders in the Building."
Kathy Hilton won't return for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13
TV // 1 day ago
Kathy Hilton won't return for 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13
June 6 (UPI) -- Kathy Hilton confirmed her exit from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after two seasons as a friend of the housewives.
TV review: 'Full Monty' misses film's uplifting message
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Full Monty' misses film's uplifting message
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- "The Full Monty," premiering June 14 on Hulu via FX, is a sequel to the financial hardships that inspired the 1997 movie without as much of the humor and positive spirit.
'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series
June 5 (UPI) -- "Glamorous," a drama-comedy series starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall, is coming to Netflix in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 photos introduce Lana Parrilla
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 photos introduce Lana Parrilla
Famous birthdays for June 7: Bill Hader, Michael Cera
Famous birthdays for June 7: Bill Hader, Michael Cera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement