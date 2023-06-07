1/5

Jon Hamm plays Gabriel on the Prime Video series "Good Omens." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of Good Omens Season 2. Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

Good Omens is a fantasy comedy series based on the Terry Pratchett novel of the same name. The show follows unlikely friends Aziraphale (Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and Crowley (Tennant), a fast-living demon.

Season 2 will see the archangel Gabriel (Hamm) cause chaos for Aziraphale and Crowley by turning up unexpectedly at Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

"While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Doon Mackichan as the archangel Michael, Gloria Obianyo as the archangel Uriel, Miranda Richardson as the demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Liz Carr joins Season 2 as the angel Saraqael, with Quelin Spulveda as the angel Muriel and Shelley Conn as the demon Beelzebub.

Neil Gaiman serves as executive producer and showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres July 28 on Prime Video.