Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 7, 2023 / 9:02 AM

'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder unveils photo of Ed Skrein as villain

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ed Skrein plays a villain in the new film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Ed Skrein plays a villain in the new film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder is introducing Ed Skrein as the film's villain.

Snyder unveiled a first-look photo Tuesday of Skrein in costume as the character Admiral Atticus Noble.

Advertisement

Rebel Moon is an epic space opera inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai.

The movie follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful moon colony Veldt to fight the "military horde of the tyrannical Mother World," according to Netflix's Tudum. Kora must gather warriors from around the galaxy to take on the Imperium.

Skrein's Admiral Noble is the commandant of the deadly space cruiser known as The King's Gaze.

"When you look at Noble, you see the harshest type of military savageness," Skrein told Tudum. "You see a ruthless, cold man who has chosen horror over morality for the directness of it. In a world where morality is waning, he has cast morality aside in the name of ambition."

Advertisement

The cast also includes Charlie Hunnam as Kai, a mercenary pilot, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, a Veldt farmer, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, a gladiator who once served the Imperium, and Doona Bae as Nemesis, a cyborg sword master.

Staz Nair, Ray Fisher, E. Duffy and Anthony Hopkins also have roles.

Rebel Moon is written by Snyder, Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, and directed by Snyder. The film premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Read More

'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder shares makeup test footage from sci-fi film 'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson attend 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
June 6 (UPI) -- RLJE Films released the trailer for "Sympathy for the Devil" on Tuesday. Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman star in the Las Vegas set thriller opening July 28.
Movie review: 'The Flash' finds fun in comic book past
Movies // 18 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Flash' finds fun in comic book past
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- "The Flash," in theaters June 16, has fun time-traveling through past superhero movies, though the newer visual effects compare unfavorably to the classics.
Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson attend 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere
Movies // 23 hours ago
Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson attend 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' premiere
June 6 (UPI) -- Dominique Fishback and Pete Davidson attended the New York premiere of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," along with Anthony Ramos, Peter Dinklage and other stars.
'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set
June 6 (UPI) -- Marvel retitled "Captain America: New World Order" to "Captain America: Brave New World" and shared a photo of Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford.
Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," in theaters Friday, repeats some of the franchise's worst missteps without any of its previous pleasures.
'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Out-Laws' trailer: Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan rob a bank
June 5 (UPI) -- "The Out-Laws," a new comedy starring Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev, is coming to Netflix.
Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham
Movies // 1 day ago
Shudder acquires 'Suitable Flesh' starring Heather Graham
June 5 (UPI) -- Shudder and RLJE Films picked up the rights to "Suitable Flesh," an erotic horror thriller based on an H.P. Lovecraft short story.
'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bird Box Barcelona' teaser brings terror to Spain
June 5 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new film inspired by "Bird Box" starring Sandra Bullock, is coming to Netflix.
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
'Extraction 2': Idris Elba joins cast in new teaser
June 5 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," a new action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' tops North American box office with $120.5M
June 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $120.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set
'Captain America 4' photo shows Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford on set
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
Ed Sheeran performs in rain on 'Today'
Ed Sheeran performs in rain on 'Today'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement