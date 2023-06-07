1/5

Ed Skrein plays a villain in the new film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder is introducing Ed Skrein as the film's villain. Snyder unveiled a first-look photo Tuesday of Skrein in costume as the character Admiral Atticus Noble. Advertisement

Rebel Moon is an epic space opera inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai.

The movie follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful moon colony Veldt to fight the "military horde of the tyrannical Mother World," according to Netflix's Tudum. Kora must gather warriors from around the galaxy to take on the Imperium.

Skrein's Admiral Noble is the commandant of the deadly space cruiser known as The King's Gaze.

"When you look at Noble, you see the harshest type of military savageness," Skrein told Tudum. "You see a ruthless, cold man who has chosen horror over morality for the directness of it. In a world where morality is waning, he has cast morality aside in the name of ambition."

Zack Snyder just unveiled the first look at Rebel Moon's villain (played by Ed Skrein) on @NetflixTudum https://t.co/X2pMvwMsjT pic.twitter.com/77ujN3Ge5y— Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2023 Advertisement

The cast also includes Charlie Hunnam as Kai, a mercenary pilot, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, a Veldt farmer, Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, a gladiator who once served the Imperium, and Doona Bae as Nemesis, a cyborg sword master.

Staz Nair, Ray Fisher, E. Duffy and Anthony Hopkins also have roles.

Rebel Moon is written by Snyder, Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, and directed by Snyder. The film premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.