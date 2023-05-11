Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 11, 2023 / 12:59 PM

'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War

By Annie Martin
1/5
Caitríona Balfe returns as Claire in "Outlander" Season 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Caitríona Balfe returns as Claire in "Outlander" Season 7. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing Outlander Season 7.

The network shared a trailer for Season 7, Part 1 of the romantic drama series Thursday featuring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Advertisement

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a Scottish warrior.

Season 7 will see Jamie, Claire and their family become caught up in the Revolutionary War.

Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), John Bell (Young Ian) and David Berry (Lord John Grey) also return to star.

"The land the Frasers call home is changing -- and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Outlander Season 7, Part 1 premieres June 16 at midnight on the Starz app and streaming and on-demand platforms and at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. Part 2 will follow in 2024.

Outlander was renewed for an eighth and final season in January. Starz is also developing the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Read More

'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cozy up at 'The Mother' premiere 'Poor Things' teaser: Emma Stone stars in fantastical Yorgos Lanthimos film 'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
TV // 6 minutes ago
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
May 11 (UPI) -- Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will replace T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as the anchors for the third hour of "Good Morning America."
'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 26 minutes ago
'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- "Foundation," a sci-fi drama based on the Isaac Asimov short stories and starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere
TV // 2 hours ago
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere
May 11 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Apple TV+ series "Platonic."
'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series
May 11 (UPI) -- "The Full Monty," a sequel series to the 1997 film starring Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about marriage, motherhood
TV // 3 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about marriage, motherhood
May 11 (UPI) -- Actress Priyanka Chopra appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," sharing about her marriage, new baby and her lavish weddings to Nick Jonas.
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Animal Control," a workplace comedy starring Joel McHale, will return for a second season on Fox.
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects in trailer for Netflix docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects in trailer for Netflix docuseries
May 10 (UPI) -- "Arnold," a new documentary about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is coming to Netflix.
'Tracker' series with Justin Hartley to premiere on CBS after Super Bowl LVIII
TV // 1 day ago
'Tracker' series with Justin Hartley to premiere on CBS after Super Bowl LVIII
May 10 (UPI) -- "Tracker" with Justin Hartley, "Elsbeth" with Carrie Preston and "Matlock" with Kathy Bates were announced as part of the CBS primetime schedule for 2023-2024.
'The Crowded Room' trailer shows Amanda Seyfried investigate Tom Holland
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crowded Room' trailer shows Amanda Seyfried investigate Tom Holland
May 10 (UPI) -- "The Crowded Room," a new psychological thriller series starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, is coming to Apple TV+.
Wing family meets Gizmo in 1920s China in 'Gremlins' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Wing family meets Gizmo in 1920s China in 'Gremlins' trailer
May 10 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the first official trailer for its upcoming animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement