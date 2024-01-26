'Hell's Kitchen' unveils winner of Season 22

"Hell's Kitchen" host and chef Gordon Ramsay poses with contestant Ryan in the “Hell Of American Dream,” which aired on Thursday. Photo Courtesy of Fox

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay crowned a new head chef on the season finale of Hell's Kitchen. Ryan O'Sullivan, a Chef de Cuisine from Cork City took home the top prize, beating out 28-year-old Sous Chef Johnathan Benvenuti from Huntington Beach, Calif., and Los Angeles native Chef Sammi Tarantino

O'Sullivan won the final prize of $250,000 and the head chef's job at Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas.

O'Sullivan grew up in Cork City, Ireland but spent his recent years in the United States cooking in West Palm Beach, Fla. After finishing culinary school in 2012 with a bachelors in culinary studies, O'Sullivan worked in restaurants and hotels across Cork City until 2018, when he arrived stateside.

SPOILER ALERT Open to reveal the winner. Congratulations to @GordonRamsay's next #HellsKitchen Head Chef! pic.twitter.com/7cSTaRY1C7— Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) January 26, 2024

In an interview with Parade, O'Sullivan said it was very special to see his father, who was flown in from Ireland, at the finale.

"To see him there, and to see him also live out his dream a little bit because he never before met Gordon Ramsay, so for me to be the catalyst for him to then meet Gordon Ramsay meant a lot to me." he told Parade.

The final three contestants were joined by guest chefs Brian Malarkey, Curtis Stone, Giada De Laurentiis, Michael Cimarusti and Nyesha Arrington during Thursday night's two-hour finale.