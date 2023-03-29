1/5

FX shared a release date and first-look photos of "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm (L), pictured with Anna Osceol, in "Fargo" Season 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Fargo will return for a fifth season in late 2023. FX shared a release date and first-look photos for Season 5 on Wednesday. Advertisement

The photos show Hamm wearing a shearling jacket, plaid shirt and jeans with a cowboy hat. In one photo, he is seen entering a building with the sheriff behind him.

"didn't know how much we needed jon hamm in a cowboy hat. the fifth installment of @FargoFX arrives later this year," the caption reads.

didn't know how much we needed jon hamm in a cowboy hat. the fifth installment of @FargoFX arrives later this year. pic.twitter.com/NSJNvHm2Xu— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) March 29, 2023

In June 2022, Hamm was announced to star in Season 5 with Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Hamm will play the character Roy, with Temple as Dot and Leigh as Lorraine.

Fargo is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen. The TV series is created by Noah Hawley and takes place in the same universe as the original movie, with each season following a different timeline.

Advertisement

Season 5 is set in 2019.

Previous stars include Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock.

Hamm is best known for playing Don Draper on the AMC series Mad Men. In addition to Fargo, he will appear in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.