'Grown-ish' to end with two-part Season 6

Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson on the Freeform series "Grown-ish." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Grown-ish will come to a close with a two-part sixth and final season. Season 6, Part 1 will premiere on Freeform in the summer, with Part 2 to follow in 2024. Advertisement

Series star Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey Johnson, announced the news in a video Wednesday.

"It's Yara, and I wanted to share the news with you guys, our day ones, that Season 6 of Grown-ish will be our final season. But don't be sad, because we are going to do it up big," the actress said.

"We have so much to celebrate this season, including our 100th episode," she added. "We'll have some amazing guest stars joining us, like Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, along with some other exciting people that we'll share soon."

Grown-ish is created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore and also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Marcus Scribner and Daniella Perkins. The series is a spinoff of Black-ish, which had an eight-season run on ABC from 2014 to 2022.

"You guys have been with us since Season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," Shahidi said. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew, and we wanna take the time to thank you all for the love and support that has kept us going."

a special announcement from yara shahidi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7NGIHnl9x5— grown-ish (@grownish) March 29, 2023

Shahidi will also star with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series Extrapolations and the Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy.