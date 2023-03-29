Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 29, 2023 / 1:41 PM

'Grown-ish' to end with two-part Season 6

By Annie Martin
1/5
Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson on the Freeform series "Grown-ish." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson on the Freeform series "Grown-ish." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Grown-ish will come to a close with a two-part sixth and final season.

Season 6, Part 1 will premiere on Freeform in the summer, with Part 2 to follow in 2024.

Advertisement

Series star Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey Johnson, announced the news in a video Wednesday.

"It's Yara, and I wanted to share the news with you guys, our day ones, that Season 6 of Grown-ish will be our final season. But don't be sad, because we are going to do it up big," the actress said.

"We have so much to celebrate this season, including our 100th episode," she added. "We'll have some amazing guest stars joining us, like Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, along with some other exciting people that we'll share soon."

Grown-ish is created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore and also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Marcus Scribner and Daniella Perkins. The series is a spinoff of Black-ish, which had an eight-season run on ABC from 2014 to 2022.

"You guys have been with us since Season 1, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," Shahidi said. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew, and we wanna take the time to thank you all for the love and support that has kept us going."

Shahidi will also star with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington in the forthcoming Apple TV+ series Extrapolations and the Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy.

Read More

Sam Heughan to star in Starz thriller 'The Couple Next Door' 'Obsession' trailer: Richard Armitage plays father having affair with son's fiancee Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in 'Dead Ringers' trailer
TV // 43 minutes ago
Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in 'Dead Ringers' trailer
March 29 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime has released an official trailer for the upcoming series Dead Ringers in which Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in a serialized, gender-swapped remake of David Cronenberg's 1988 cult classic.
Sam Heughan to star in Starz thriller 'The Couple Next Door'
TV // 59 minutes ago
Sam Heughan to star in Starz thriller 'The Couple Next Door'
March 29 (UPI) -- "The Couple Next Door," a psychological thriller starring "Outlander" star Sam Heughan, is coming to Starz.
'Obsession' trailer: Richard Armitage plays father having affair with son's fiancee
TV // 2 hours ago
'Obsession' trailer: Richard Armitage plays father having affair with son's fiancee
March 29 (UPI) -- "Obsession," an erotic thriller based on the Josephine Hart novel "Damage" and starring Richard Armitage, is coming to Netflix.
Gabrielle Dennis: 'Big Door Prize' ponders concepts of potential, destiny
TV // 3 hours ago
Gabrielle Dennis: 'Big Door Prize' ponders concepts of potential, destiny
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Dennis told UPI she hopes her new comedy series, "The Big Door Prize," gets viewers thinking and talking about existential concepts such as potential and destiny.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' renewed for Season 3 ahead of Season 2
March 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the renewals of "Star Trek" series "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks" on Tuesday, extending the former for Season 3 and the latter for Season 5.
'The Chosen One': Netflix says 'American Jesus' adaptation is 'coming soon'
TV // 1 day ago
'The Chosen One': Netflix says 'American Jesus' adaptation is 'coming soon'
March 28 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a poster for "The Chosen One," a new series based on the Mark Millar comic trilogy "American Jesus."
'Succession' Season 4 premiere draws series-high viewership
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' Season 4 premiere draws series-high viewership
March 28 (UPI) -- "Succession" set a new series viewership record with the premiere for its fourth and final season on HBO.
Beavis has kids, marries Butt-Head in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Beavis has kids, marries Butt-Head in Season 2 trailer
March 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" on Tuesday with clips from the new episodes premiering April 20.
Lena Headey to star in Netflix series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
TV // 1 day ago
Lena Headey to star in Netflix series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
March 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Lena Headey will star in "The Abandons," a Western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
Molly Shannon, Ana de Armas to guest host 'SNL' in April
TV // 1 day ago
Molly Shannon, Ana de Armas to guest host 'SNL' in April
March 28 (UPI) -- Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Molly Shannon is set to return to the New York sketch comedy show as guest host on April 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille files for divorce
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
'The Way Home' star Evan Williams: Elliot is the bannerman for the Landry women
Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview
Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview
'The Chosen One': Netflix says 'American Jesus' adaptation is 'coming soon'
'The Chosen One': Netflix says 'American Jesus' adaptation is 'coming soon'
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Movie review: 'Fist of the Condor' showcases Marko Zaror's thrilling skills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement