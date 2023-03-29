Trending
'Obsession' trailer: Richard Armitage plays father having affair with son's fiancee

By Annie Martin
Richard Armitage stars in the erotic thriller "Obsession." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Obsession.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic thriller Wednesday featuring Richard Armitage.

Obsession is based on the Josephine Hart novel Damage. The series follows a London surgeon (Armitage) who has an affair with his son's fiancée.

"An intense affair between a talented surgeon and his son's fiancée spirals into a dangerous, all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the whole family," an official description reads.

Rish Shah plays Jay, the son of Armitage's character, while Charlie Murphy portrays Anna, Jay's fiancée.

Indira Varma also stars.

Obsession premieres April 13 on Netflix.

Armitage is known for playing Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit movies. He also starred in The Stranger, a Netflix adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel.

