Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler discuss friendship at 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere

1/5

Jennifer Aniston (R) and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Celebrity pals and Murder Mystery 2 co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler walked the red carpet Tuesday. The 54-year-old actress and 56-year-old actor attended the film's Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre. Advertisement

Aniston wore an embellished silver minidress, while Sandler sported a New York Knicks hoodie with a Hawaiian shirt and khaki pants. Aniston teased Sandler for his wardrobe choice upon spotting him at the event.

"What the hell are you doing?" she asked Sandler during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not standing next to him."

"You said it, you texted me, 'Please wear your sweatshirt,'" Sandler responded.

Aniston and Sandler are longtime friends who previously starred together in Just Go with It (2011) and Murder Mystery (2019). The pair discussed their friendship in an interview with People at the premiere.

"We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston said of working with Sandler. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

Aniston recalled how she first met Sandler at Jerry's Deli in Studio City, Calif., in their early 20s during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Advertisement

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to Murder Mystery and also stars Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn and Mark Strong. The film premieres Friday on Netflix.

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston attend 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere in LA