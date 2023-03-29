Trending
March 29, 2023 / 9:31 AM

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler discuss friendship at 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Aniston (R) and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 29 (UPI) -- Celebrity pals and Murder Mystery 2 co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler walked the red carpet Tuesday.

The 54-year-old actress and 56-year-old actor attended the film's Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre.

Aniston wore an embellished silver minidress, while Sandler sported a New York Knicks hoodie with a Hawaiian shirt and khaki pants. Aniston teased Sandler for his wardrobe choice upon spotting him at the event.

"What the hell are you doing?" she asked Sandler during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not standing next to him."

"You said it, you texted me, 'Please wear your sweatshirt,'" Sandler responded.

Aniston and Sandler are longtime friends who previously starred together in Just Go with It (2011) and Murder Mystery (2019). The pair discussed their friendship in an interview with People at the premiere.

"We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston said of working with Sandler. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

Aniston recalled how she first met Sandler at Jerry's Deli in Studio City, Calif., in their early 20s during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Murder Mystery 2 is a sequel to Murder Mystery and also stars Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn and Mark Strong. The film premieres Friday on Netflix.

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston attend 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere in LA

Adam Sandler (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" in Los Angeles on March 28, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Aniston discusses Adam Sandler friendship, plays 'Can You Feel It?' on 'Tonight' Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cozy up at 'Air' premiere 'Trolls Band Together' trailer introduces Troye Sivan, Eric Andre as Branch's brothers

