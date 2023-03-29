Trending
Entertainment News
March 29, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Jeremy Renner to discuss snowplow accident in Diane Sawyer interview

By Annie Martin
Jeremy Renner will discuss his injuries and recovery from a life-threatening snowplow accident in January in an interview with Diane Sawyer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeremy Renner will discuss his injuries and recovery from a life-threatening snowplow accident in January in an interview with Diane Sawyer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner will discuss his snowplow accident in a new interview with Diane Sawyer.

ABC News announced the hour-long special Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview -- A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph on Wednesday. The special will air April 6 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.

In a trailer for the interview, Renner recounted how he sustained life-threatening injuries after being run over by his 7-ton snowcat snowplow machine in January while trying to protect his nephew.

"I'd do it again," the actor said. "Yeah, I'd do it again, 'cause it's going right at my nephew."

Renner broke more than 30 bones, including eight ribs broken in 14 places, and suffered blunt chest trauma. The actor confirmed he was conscious after the accident and remembers the pain.

"All of it," he told Sawyer. "I was awake through every moment.

The trailer includes audio from the 911 call after Renner's accident.

Ultimately, Renner said he "chose to survive."

"That's not gonna kill me, no way," he added. "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Renner shared an update on his recovery Sunday alongside a video of himself using a specialized treadmill.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he captioned the post.

Renner is known for playing Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He most recently appeared as the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

