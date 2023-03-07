1/5

Jeremy Renner's new series, "Rennervations" will stream on Disney+ on April 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner's four-part series, Rennervations, will stream on Disney+ on April 12. The series follows the Hawkeye actor, his best friend and business partner, Rory Milliki, and a crew as they rebuild decommissioned vehicles to serve a new purpose -- including turning a tour bus into a music studio and a delivery truck into a water treatment facility. Advertisement

Renner and crew will go from the actor's hometown of Reno, Nev., to Chicago, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Rajasthan, India, and team up with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago and more, to help out.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community -- and that's what this show does." said Renner. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Several stars will join Renner and team along the way, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra.

Renner was seriously injured in an accident on January 1. He was run over by a 14,000-pound snowplow while he was helping a driver free their car after a storm. He had surgery that week and is recovering at home in Reno, Nev.

New episodes of the 52-year-old actor's series, Mayor of Kingstown, stream on Paramount+ every Sunday.