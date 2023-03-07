Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 7, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations' to premiere on April 12 on Disney+

By UPI Staff
1/5
Jeremy Renner's new series, "Rennervations" will stream on Disney+ on April 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeremy Renner's new series, "Rennervations" will stream on Disney+ on April 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner's four-part series, Rennervations, will stream on Disney+ on April 12.

The series follows the Hawkeye actor, his best friend and business partner, Rory Milliki, and a crew as they rebuild decommissioned vehicles to serve a new purpose -- including turning a tour bus into a music studio and a delivery truck into a water treatment facility.

Advertisement

Renner and crew will go from the actor's hometown of Reno, Nev., to Chicago, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Rajasthan, India, and team up with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago and more, to help out.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community -- and that's what this show does." said Renner. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Advertisement

Several stars will join Renner and team along the way, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra.

Renner was seriously injured in an accident on January 1. He was run over by a 14,000-pound snowplow while he was helping a driver free their car after a storm. He had surgery that week and is recovering at home in Reno, Nev.
Advertisement

New episodes of the 52-year-old actor's series, Mayor of Kingstown, stream on Paramount+ every Sunday.

Read More

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as he recovers from injuries Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd say Jeremy Renner is in good spirits Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'

Latest Headlines

Bill Hader: 'Barry' will reach 'its natural conclusion' in Season 4
TV // 21 minutes ago
Bill Hader: 'Barry' will reach 'its natural conclusion' in Season 4
March 7 (UPI) -- HBO announced Tuesday that the upcoming fourth season of "Barry" would be its last. "Barry" returns April 16.
Ted Danson to reunite with 'Good Place' creator in 'Mole Agent' series
TV // 50 minutes ago
Ted Danson to reunite with 'Good Place' creator in 'Mole Agent' series
March 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that it has ordered an untitled series from Michael Schur. Ted Danson will star in Schur's adaptation of the documentary "The Mole Agent."
Hulu scraps 'Devil in the White City' series after Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits
TV // 6 hours ago
Hulu scraps 'Devil in the White City' series after Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits
March 7 (UPI) -- Hulu has dropped its planned limited series, "Devil in the White City," after star Keanu Reeves and director Todd Field left the project.
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys says the titular defense attorney he plays in "Perry Mason" isn't as happy and successful as viewers might expect him to be after his big win in Season 1. The second season premieres Monday on HBO Max.
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills
TV // 1 day ago
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills
March 6 (UPI) -- Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones star in the new trailer for Prime Video's "Citadel," which will be available on the streamer on April 28.
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
TV // 1 day ago
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
March 6 (UPI) -- "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb returned to the show Monday after an absence she says was due to one of her children falling ill.
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
TV // 1 day ago
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said her new Hulu series, "History of the World, Part II," honors Mel Brooks' gifts for satire and parody and shows how the comedic filmmaker has influenced generations of funny people.
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
TV // 1 day ago
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UPI) -- "Quantum Leap" star Caitlin Bassett discusses her personal connection with Monday's episode set on a battleship, and co-star Brandon Routh reflects on portraying military authority.
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'
TV // 2 days ago
Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap in Netflix special: 'It still hurts!'
March 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Chris Rock's stand-up special, "Selective Outrage," premiered on Netflix Saturday and, as expected, he made numerous jokes about Will Smith smacking him in the face onstage at the Oscars gala last year.
'Wednesday,' 'Sonic' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
TV // 2 days ago
'Wednesday,' 'Sonic' win big at the Kids' Choice Awards
March 5 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" won the prizes for Favorite Family TV Show and Favorite Female Family TV Star -- Jenna Ortega -- while "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" earned the title of Favorite Movie at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Hulu scraps 'Devil in the White City' series after Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits
Hulu scraps 'Devil in the White City' series after Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement