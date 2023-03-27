Jeremy Renner provides new update on his recovery journey

1/5

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles in April, 2019. He posted a new update on his recovery progress on Twitter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Avengers star Jeremy Renner is recuperating from an accident sustained at his Lake Tahoe home in January and provided an update to let his fans know how it was coming along. Renner was shown navigating a treadmill on Sunday -- likely an anti-gravity treadmill which aids in recovery to lower limbs -- which helped him 'walk' as he's said he broke more than 30 bones in his accident. He tells a man in the video that the treadmill is like "having a cane." Advertisement

"And you're totally doing the walking motion," the man responds.

Renner answers, "But with 40% of my weight."

While at his Nevada residence in January, Renner was operating a 14,000+ pound snow-clearing machine called a PistenBully when he lost control of it and it rolled over him. He was severely injured and had multiple surgeries before he was able to return home.

Renner, 52, is now recuperating and receiving physical therapy. The action star, who plays Hawkeye in the Avengers movies, is also starring in the Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+. He posted a look inside his recovery on social media.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," he posted on Twitter.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Rennervations, his Disney+ reality show, debuts on April 12. On the four-episode series, Renner, along with Anil Kapoor, former Hurt Locker and MCU co-star Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens and Encanto's Sebastián Yatra, travel to four different locations to retrofit decommissioned government vehicles into ones that can help a community.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need, Renner said in a press release. "But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."