Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 24, 2023 / 10:47 AM

'Transatlantic' trailer: Gillian Jacobs helps WWII refugees in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gillian Jacobs stars in the new war drama "Transatlantic." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gillian Jacobs stars in the new war drama "Transatlantic." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Transatlantic.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the war drama Friday featuring Gillian Jacobs.

Advertisement

Transatlantic is based on the Julie Orringer novel The Flight Portfolio, which explores the true story of the Emergency Rescue Committee, an American-led network in France that helped thousands of refugees escape Nazi Germany.

"Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII," an official synopsis reads.

Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith and Corey Stoll also star.

Transatlantic is created by Anna Winger and Daniel Hendler. Winger said in an interview with Deadline this week that the show draws inspiration from the humor and creativity in the 1942 film Casablanca.

"We leaned into the style of the movies made at the time [of Casablanca], which were being made contemporaneous to what was going on [in World War Two]. They were processing their trauma with humor and I thought that was incredible," she said.

Advertisement

Transatlantic premieres April 7 on Netflix.

Jacobs is best known for playing Britta Perry on Community.

Read More

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold 'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s
TV // 3 hours ago
Mae Whitman: 'Up Here' explores mystery, fun of romance in the '90s
NEW YORK, March 24 (UPI) -- Mae Whitman says she loved exploring what dating was like in 1990s New York for her new musical romantic-comedy series, "Up Here."
'Saturdays' cast lived their Disney dreams
TV // 6 hours ago
'Saturdays' cast lived their Disney dreams
LOS ANGELES, March 24 (UPI) -- Danielle Jalade, Jermaine Harris, Daria Johns, Peyton Basnight, Golden Brooks and creator Norman Vance Jr. discuss their Disney Channel roller skating show "Saturdays."
Donnie Wahlberg explores new 'Very Scary People' in Season 5 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Donnie Wahlberg explores new 'Very Scary People' in Season 5 trailer
March 23 (UPI) -- "Very Scary People," a true crime series hosted by Donnie Wahlberg, will return for a fifth season on ID.
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
TV // 22 hours ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
March 23 (UPI) -- The "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 premiere was Starz's biggest premiere weekend ever, with 5.8 million viewers.
'Love & Death' trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons' affair turns deadly
TV // 22 hours ago
'Love & Death' trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons' affair turns deadly
March 23 (UPI) -- "Love & Death," a true crime thriller starring Elizabeth Olsen as killer Candy Montgomery, is coming to HBO Max.
Zachary Levi, James Corden spoof Wham! in 'ShaWham!' skit on 'Late Late Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
Zachary Levi, James Corden spoof Wham! in 'ShaWham!' skit on 'Late Late Show'
March 23 (UPI) -- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star Zachary Levi performed the Wham! song "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June
TV // 23 hours ago
'Outlander' Season 7 to be split, Part 1 coming in June
March 23 (UPI) -- "Outlander" Season 7 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere on Starz in June.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
TV // 1 day ago
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
March 23 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff of "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea
TV // 1 day ago
'XO, Kitty' teaser: Anna Cathcart plans to reunite with boyfriend in Korea
March 22 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," a spinoff of the "To All the Boys" films starring Anna Cathcart, is coming to Netflix in May.
BAFTA TV Awards: 'This is Going to Hurt,' 'The Responder' lead nominations
TV // 1 day ago
BAFTA TV Awards: 'This is Going to Hurt,' 'The Responder' lead nominations
March 22 (UPI) -- "This is Going to Hurt," "The Responder," "Bad Sisters," "Slow Horses," "The Crown," "The English" and other series are nominated at the BAFTA Television Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police officers who raided Afroman's home sue him for emotional distress
Police officers who raided Afroman's home sue him for emotional distress
Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck on diversity in country music: Fans are here for it
Jimmie Allen, Orville Peck on diversity in country music: Fans are here for it
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 premiere breaks Starz viewership record
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
Running on empty at age 74? Not really -- Jackson Brown announces summer tour
Running on empty at age 74? Not really -- Jackson Brown announces summer tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement