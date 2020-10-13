Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson is replacing 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan in the new series Dr. Death.

Variety confirmed Monday that Jackson, 42, will star in the Peacock series, based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

Advertisement

Deadline said Dornan, 38, exited the project due to scheduling issues that arose from the COVID-19 production delay. Stephen Frears, who was to direct the first two episodes, also left the series for the same reason.

Jackson joins previously announced stars Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. The show is written by Patrick Macmanus, who also serves as showrunner.

Dr. Death is based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, once a rising Texas neurosurgeon. Patients began to enter his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. Two fellow physicians, Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop Duntsch.

Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Jennifer Morrison and So Young Kim are also part of the now all-female directing team.

Jackson is known for playing Pacey Witter on the TV series Dawson's Creek. He more recently portrayed Cole Lockhart on The Affair and Bill Richardson in Little Fires Everywhere.