Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as the future Princess Diana.

The preview centers on the romance between Charles and Diana, who married in July 1981. While the teaser shows happy and sweet moments between the couple, it also hints at the end to come.

"Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made -- a prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after,'" a narrator says in a voiceover.

"As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another -- sharing life's splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks -- they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins."

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. Season 4 co-stars Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Menzies said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.

"In a way, the kids start to come to the foreground," the actor said. "Charles comes into the foreground, Diana is a big part of Season 4. Thatcher obviously, which is quite interesting given she is the most divisive political figure that the show has had to represent thus far."

Season 4 will premiere Nov. 15. Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown, which is confirmed to end with a sixth and final season.