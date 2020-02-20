Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy's new series Hollywood is coming to Netflix in May.

Murphy, 54, announced a premiere date, May 1, for the drama in an Instagram post Thursday.

Murphy shared the news alongside a poster for the show. The image depicts several characters sitting on the top of the iconic "Hollywood" sign in Los Angeles.

"What if you could rewrite the story? Hollywood arrives May 1 on @Netflix," Murphy captioned the post.

Hollywood stars Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor, Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons and Joe Mantello. The show is a limited series that Murphy has described as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown."

Criss previously said Hollywood is a "period piece" that is "young and optimistic." The series follows several characters in 1940s Hollywood.

Murphy is known for creating the series Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Pose. American Horror Story was renewed in January for three more seasons.

Murphy will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in March. The writer, producer and director will receive the Vito Russo Award.