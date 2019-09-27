Samara Weaving attends the Academy Awards in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jim Parsons (R) and Todd Spiewak attend the Tony Awards in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dylan McDermott (L), pictured with Maggie Q, will appear in Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama "Hollywood." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott and Jim Parsons have joined the cast of the Netflix series Hollywood.

Deadline reported Friday that McDermott, Parsons, Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking will appear in the new Ryan Murphy drama.

In addition, The Wrap confirmed Thursday that Broadway star Jeremy Pope has joined the cast. News broke Wednesday that David Corenswet will have a lead role and serve as an executive producer.

McDermott will play the character Ernie, with Parsons as Henry Wilson, Weaving as Claire, Apatow as Henrietta, Mantello as Dick, Harrier as Camille and Picking as Rock Hudson.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

Hollywood is a limited series that Murphy described as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown." Criss said in a tweet this month that Murphy envisioned "a period piece that was young and optimistic."

Murphy co-created Hollywood with Ian Brennan. The show is Murphy's third with Netflix, following The Politician, which debuted Friday, and Ratched, which is in development.