"American Horror Story" series star Sarah Paulson attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Goldfinch" on September 8. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy. FX has renewed the series for three more seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- FX announced on Thursday that it has ordered three more additional seasons of horror anthology series American Horror Story.

The three season renewal comes ahead of Season 10 which will air in 2020. The show will now last until at least Season 13.

American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and first premiered in 2011. Each season has been centered around a new horror theme and setting.

The previous season titled 1984, arrived in Sept. 18 and featured returning franchise stars Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock and Cody Fern alongside newcomers Angelica Ross and Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story has averaged 10 million total viewers across nine seasons and has earned 16 Emmy Awards from 95 Emmy nominations.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf said in a statement.

"We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealthy of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story," he continued.