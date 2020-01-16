Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy will be honored at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced in a tweet Thursday that Murphy, 54, will receive the Vito Russo Award at the New York awards show March 19.

"Just announced! @MrRPMurphy will receive the Vito Russo Award at the #GLAADawards in New York City," the post reads. "The Vito Russo Award is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating acceptance."

The Vito Russo Award is named for the GLAAD founder and ACT Up activist. Previous recipients include Andy Cohen, Samira Wiley, Billy Porter, Thomas Roberts, George Takei and Anderson Cooper.

Murphy has co-created such TV series as Glee, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Pose and The Politician. Pose, which explores African-American and Latino LGBTQ ballroom culture in the 1980s, is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, while The Politician is up for Outstanding Comedy Series.

"Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theater and film history, and he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood," GLAAD president Sarah Ellis said in a press release.

"Ryan's unique and gifted brand of storytelling has not only entertained the masses, but provided LGBTQ youth with characters who inspire them to live boldly and proudly," she added.

Murphy is an Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody Award-winning writer, director and producer. His new projects include the Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star and the movie The Prom.