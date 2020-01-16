Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in February.

The National Football League (NFL) announced in a tweet Thursday that Lovato, 27, will take the stage Feb. 2 at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Fla.

"We are excited to announce @ddlovato will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at #SuperBowl LIV on @FOXTV 2/2!" the post reads.

Lovato confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV," she wrote. "See you in Miami @NFL."

Super Bowl LIV will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and air on Fox. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the halftime show.

The Super Bowl will follow Lovato's comeback performance Jan. 26 at the Grammy Awards. The Grammys mark Lovato's first public performance since her 2018 overdose and hospitalization.

As an actress, Lovato presently has a guest starring role on the NBC series Will & Grace. She plays Jenny, a surrogate mom and cam girl, who agrees to be a surrogate for Will (Eric McCormack).