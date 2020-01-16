Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sex Education Season 2.

The streaming service shared a new trailer for the season Thursday featuring Asa Butterfield as awkward teenager Otis Milburn.

The preview opens with Otis (Butterfield) and his girlfriend, Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison), preparing to have sex for the first time. The couple's relationship is going well until Maeve Wiley (Emma McKey), Otis' former classmate and crush, returns and shakes things up.

"The heart wants what it wants. Sometimes you're just with the wrong person," a person says in a voiceover.

In addition, Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Otis' best friend and classmate, is seen reuniting with Adam Groff (Connor Swindells). A previous trailer teased a romance between Eric and a new foreign exchange student.

The trailer ends with Otis and Maeve sharing an emotional moment in a hallway at their school. Maeve appears to be on the brink of sharing her feelings for Otis.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn and co-stars Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn, a renowned sex therapist and Otis' mom. The first season premiered in January and followed Otis and Maeve as they created a sex advice clinic at their school.

Season 2 debuts Friday.