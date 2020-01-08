Jan. 8 (UPI) -- GLAAD has announced the nominees for its 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

The organization shared its nominations Wednesday, which include "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the AMC series Killing Eve.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues that affect LGBTQ people. The awards ceremonies will take place March 19 in New York and April 16 in Los Angeles.

In addition to the nominees, singer Taylor Swift and writer, director and producer Janet Mock will be honored at the April 16 ceremony. Swift will receive the GLAAD Vanguard Award, while Mock will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

Here's a list of nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert, Velvet: Side A

Brittany Howard, Jaime

Kevin Abstract, Arizona Baby

Kim Petras, Clarity

King Princess, Cheap Queen

Lil Nas X, 7

Melissa Etheridge, The Medicine Show

Mika, My Name is Michael Holbrook

Tegan and Sara, Hey, I'm Just Like You

Young M.A., Herstory in the Making

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Bombshell

Booksmart

Downton Abbey

Judy

Rocketman

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Adam

Brittany Runs a Marathon

End of the Century

The Heiresses

Kanarie

Pain & Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rafiki

Socrates

This is Not Berlin

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman

Billions

Euphoria

Killing Eve

The L Word: Generation Q

The Politician

Pose

Shadowhunters

Star Trek: Discovery

Supergirl

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dear White People

Dickinson

One Day at a Time

The Other TWo

Schitt's Creek

Sex Education

Superstore

Vida

Work in Progress

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie

Let It Snow

Rent: Live

Transparent: Musicale Finale

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher

The Red Line

Tales of the City

When They See Us

Years & Years

Outstanding Broadway Production

Choir Boy

The Inheritance

Jagged Little Pill

Slave Play

What the Constitution Means to Me

