Jan. 8 (UPI) -- GLAAD has announced the nominees for its 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.
The organization shared its nominations Wednesday, which include "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the AMC series Killing Eve.
The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues that affect LGBTQ people. The awards ceremonies will take place March 19 in New York and April 16 in Los Angeles.
In addition to the nominees, singer Taylor Swift and writer, director and producer Janet Mock will be honored at the April 16 ceremony. Swift will receive the GLAAD Vanguard Award, while Mock will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.
Here's a list of nominees for the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards:
Outstanding Music Artist
Adam Lambert, Velvet: Side A
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Kevin Abstract, Arizona Baby
Kim Petras, Clarity
King Princess, Cheap Queen
Lil Nas X, 7
Melissa Etheridge, The Medicine Show
Mika, My Name is Michael Holbrook
Tegan and Sara, Hey, I'm Just Like You
Young M.A., Herstory in the Making
Outstanding Film - Wide Release
Bombshell
Booksmart
Downton Abbey
Judy
Rocketman
Outstanding Film - Limited Release
Adam
Brittany Runs a Marathon
End of the Century
The Heiresses
Kanarie
Pain & Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rafiki
Socrates
This is Not Berlin
Outstanding Drama Series
Batwoman
Billions
Euphoria
Killing Eve
The L Word: Generation Q
The Politician
Pose
Shadowhunters
Star Trek: Discovery
Supergirl
Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dear White People
Dickinson
One Day at a Time
The Other TWo
Schitt's Creek
Sex Education
Superstore
Vida
Work in Progress
Outstanding TV Movie
Deadwood: The Movie
Let It Snow
Rent: Live
Transparent: Musicale Finale
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Outstanding Limited Series
Mrs. Fletcher
The Red Line
Tales of the City
When They See Us
Years & Years
Outstanding Broadway Production
Choir Boy
The Inheritance
Jagged Little Pill
Slave Play
What the Constitution Means to Me
