Rob Lowe arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 22, 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Rob Lowe is set to star in a spinoff of Fox's "9-1-1." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Rob Lowe has been tapped to star in a new spinoff of 9-1-1 on Fox titled 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The new series, which will arrive during the 2019-2020 television season, will follow a New York cop portrayed by Lowe who relocates to Austin, Texas with his son where he will be balancing his job with his personal life.

Lone Star hails from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, who are creators and serve as executive producers alongside Tim Minear and Lowe.

"Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear's ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched. I'm elated to join this team," Lowe said in a statement.

The original 9-1-1 launched on Fox in 2018 and follows the experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators.

Lowe was last seen in CBS' Code Black which was canceled after three seasons in May 2018.