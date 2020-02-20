Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler is saying goodbye to the series as it comes to a close after 15 seasons.

The 39-year-old actor reflected in an Instagram post Wednesday ahead of the CBS show's final episode, which aired in the evening.

Gubler, who played Spencer Reid throughout the series' run, shared a photo of his character's ID badge, gun and watch.

"i've carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years. after tonight i'll just carry them in my heart where i will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have," he captioned the post.

The series finale followed Reid and the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit as they sought to apprehend Everett Lynch (Michael Mosley), aka The Chameleon, whom they ultimately killed. The show ended with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) putting off his retirement.

Mantegna posted a photo Wednesday from the cast's farewell party.

"Tonight is the series finale of Criminal Minds! A toast to the fans who made it all possible. @crimmindscbs," he wrote.

Paget Brewster, who portrayed Emily Prentiss, shared a picture Wednesday while watching the finale.

"CM finale..." she wrote.

A.J. Cook, who played Jennifer Jareau, had posted a slideshow of photos Tuesday.

"Holy smokes I am so grateful for these moments. This show and these people helped shape who I am today. Beyond grateful. Wednesday night will be one hell of a farewell. You don't want to miss it. #criminalminds #cbs #family #farewell."

Criminal Minds also starred Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney. The series was created by Jeff Davis.