Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Relatively Nat & Liv star Natalie Halcro is a new mom.

The 32-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming her first child, daughter Dove Alayah, on Feb. 4.

Halcro shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby girl in a hospital bed.

"Welcome to the world Baby Girl. My heart is so full," she captioned the post. "DOVE 02/04/2020."

Halcro's Relatively Nat & Liv co-star Sophia Pierson, television personalities Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and socialite Paris Hilton were among those to congratulate Halcro in the comments.

"YAY!!! Welcome babe Dove," Pierson wrote.

"How are you this perfect right afterwards?!?! Wow she's such an angel!!!!!!!! May God bless you both always," Khloe Kardashian said.

Halcro also created an Instagram account for Dove and posted a close-up picture of her daughter's lips.

"Hello world," she wrote.

Halcro has yet to share the identity of her baby's father. She announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving in November.

"One more reason to be thankful this year #29weeks," Halcro wrote.

Halcro came to fame on the E! series WAGS LA, which also featured her Relatively Nat & Liv co-star Olivia Pierson. Relatively Nat & Liv, a spinoff of WAGS LA, premiered in June.