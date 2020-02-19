Former first lady Hillary Clinton is the subject of the Hulu docuseries "Hillary." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Little Fires Everywhere, a miniseries based on the Celeste Ng novel, Hillary, a docuseries about former first lady Hillary Clinton, and new seasons of the reality series Real Housewives of New York and Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March:

March 1

OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes! Season 3

50/50

Abduction

Blue City

Cantinflas

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

Destiny Turn on the Radio

Eyes of an Angel

Foxfire

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Friends with Kids

Furry Vengeance

Good Morning, Killer

Good Will Hunting

Hide

Hornet's Nest

Innocent

The Interview

Lady in a Cage

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Tenderness

The Cooler

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Up in the Air

Wayne's World

Kinsey

Notes on a Scandal

Waiting to Exhale

March 3

Breeders Series Premiere

Real Housewives of New York City City Season 11

March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 5

Devs Series Premiere

Dave Series Premiere

March 6

Hillary Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Crawlers Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake Season 2 Premiere

Better Things Season 4 Premiere

Knives and Skin

March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All Docuseries Premiere

March 9

Monos

March 11

Fire Force Season 1

March 13

Love Island: Australia Season 2

March 14

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17

March 15

4 Lovers

Always Shine

Hello I Must Be Going

March 17

Attack on Titan Season 3B

March 18

Little Fires Everywhere Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

March 19

Motherland Season 3 Premiere

Pet Sematary

March 20

Big Time Adolescence

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4

March 23

After School Dice Club Season 1 (Dubbed)

Kemonomichi Season 1 (Dubbed)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

March 26

Brown Girl Begins

March 27

Baghdad Central Season 1

Fairy Gone Season 1

March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth Season 1 (Dubbed)

March 29

Archer Season 10

March 30

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020

Santee

March 31

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align) Season 1 (Dubbed)

Pawparazzi

Available in March with the Stars premium add-on:

21 Jump Street (March 31)

A Simple Plan (March 13)

American Heist (March 1)

Anger Management (March 1)

Beirut (March 13)

Chaos Theory (March 1)

Colors (March 1)

Conan the Barbarian (March 2)

Conan the Destroyer (March 2)

Coraline (March 16)

Daddy Day Care (March 13)

High Noon (March 1)

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (March 1)

Imperium (March 31)

Into the Grizzly Maze (March 1)

Land of the Lost (March 16)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (March 31)

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (March 1)

Money Train (March 1)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (March 27)

Primal Fear (March 13)

Rent (March 1)

Secretary (March 1)

Still Waiting... (March 23)

The Butterfly Effect (March 6)

The Cold Light of Day (March 6)

The Fly (March 1)

The Jackal (March 13)

The Spirit (March 13)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (March 1)

Uptown Girls (March 1)

Waiting (March 23)

Wayne's World (March 13)

Wet Hot American Summer (March 1)

Young Frankenstein (March 13)

Available in March with the HBO premium add-on:

Westworld Season 3 Premiere (March 15)

The Plot Against America (March 16)

Available in March with the Showtime premium add-on:

Black Monday Season 2 Premiere (March 15)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March:

March 31

Awakening the Zodiac

Bachelor Party

Barbie a Fashion Fairytale

Barbie and the Diamond Castle

Big Fish

Blood Diamond

Bug

Captivity

Dangerous Curves

Dancer

Downfall Racer

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Eyes Wide Shut

Fallen

Fathers and Daughters

The French Connection

The Ghoul

Girl in Progress

Gone

Grace Unplugged

Gridiron Gang

Habit

Jigsaw

Little Richard

Meet Joe Black

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Mimic

Mud

Music from Another Room

Mystery Team

Pacific Heights

Pi

P2

Precious

Project Eden

Renoir

Some Kind of Wonderful

Suburbicon

Swimming with Sharks

Tangerines

Two Family House

When Harry Met Sally