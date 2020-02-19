Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Little Fires Everywhere, a miniseries based on the Celeste Ng novel, Hillary, a docuseries about former first lady Hillary Clinton, and new seasons of the reality series Real Housewives of New York and Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in March:
March 1
OK K.O, Let's Be Heroes! Season 3
50/50
Abduction
Blue City
Cantinflas
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Deck the Halls
Destiny Turn on the Radio
Eyes of an Angel
Foxfire
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Friends with Kids
Furry Vengeance
Good Morning, Killer
Good Will Hunting
Hide
Hornet's Nest
Innocent
The Interview
Lady in a Cage
Leap Year
Major League II
Man on a Ledge
Natural Born Killers
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Richard the Lionheart
Ricochet
Righteous Kill
Silent Tongue
Silent Witness
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Swingers
Tenderness
The Cooler
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Skull
Up in the Air
Wayne's World
Kinsey
Notes on a Scandal
Waiting to Exhale
March 3
Breeders Series Premiere
Real Housewives of New York City City Season 11
March 4
The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 5
Devs Series Premiere
Dave Series Premiere
March 6
Hillary Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Crawlers Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Cake Season 2 Premiere
Better Things Season 4 Premiere
Knives and Skin
March 7
The Most Dangerous Animal of All Docuseries Premiere
March 9
Monos
March 11
Fire Force Season 1
March 13
Love Island: Australia Season 2
March 14
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 17
March 15
4 Lovers
Always Shine
Hello I Must Be Going
March 17
Attack on Titan Season 3B
March 18
Little Fires Everywhere Three Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
March 19
Motherland Season 3 Premiere
Pet Sematary
March 20
Big Time Adolescence
Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4
March 23
After School Dice Club Season 1 (Dubbed)
Kemonomichi Season 1 (Dubbed)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
March 26
Brown Girl Begins
March 27
Baghdad Central Season 1
Fairy Gone Season 1
March 28
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth Season 1 (Dubbed)
March 29
Archer Season 10
March 30
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020
Santee
March 31
Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align) Season 1 (Dubbed)
Pawparazzi
Available in March with the Stars premium add-on:
21 Jump Street (March 31)
A Simple Plan (March 13)
American Heist (March 1)
Anger Management (March 1)
Beirut (March 13)
Chaos Theory (March 1)
Colors (March 1)
Conan the Barbarian (March 2)
Conan the Destroyer (March 2)
Coraline (March 16)
Daddy Day Care (March 13)
High Noon (March 1)
Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (March 1)
Imperium (March 31)
Into the Grizzly Maze (March 1)
Land of the Lost (March 16)
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (March 31)
Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (March 1)
Money Train (March 1)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (March 27)
Primal Fear (March 13)
Rent (March 1)
Secretary (March 1)
Still Waiting... (March 23)
The Butterfly Effect (March 6)
The Cold Light of Day (March 6)
The Fly (March 1)
The Jackal (March 13)
The Spirit (March 13)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2 (March 1)
Uptown Girls (March 1)
Waiting (March 23)
Wayne's World (March 13)
Wet Hot American Summer (March 1)
Young Frankenstein (March 13)
Available in March with the HBO premium add-on:
Westworld Season 3 Premiere (March 15)
The Plot Against America (March 16)
Available in March with the Showtime premium add-on:
Black Monday Season 2 Premiere (March 15)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in March:
March 31
Awakening the Zodiac
Bachelor Party
Barbie a Fashion Fairytale
Barbie and the Diamond Castle
Big Fish
Blood Diamond
Bug
Captivity
Dangerous Curves
Dancer
Downfall Racer
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Eyes Wide Shut
Fallen
Fathers and Daughters
The French Connection
The Ghoul
Girl in Progress
Gone
Grace Unplugged
Gridiron Gang
Habit
Jigsaw
Meet Joe Black
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
Mimic
Mud
Music from Another Room
Mystery Team
Pacific Heights
Pi
P2
Precious
Project Eden
Renoir
Some Kind of Wonderful
Suburbicon
Swimming with Sharks
Tangerines
Two Family House
When Harry Met Sally