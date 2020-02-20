Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Erika Jayne says her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna stirs up the most drama in Season 10.

The 48-year-old television personality teased the new season of the Bravo series during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Season 10 will feature Jayne, Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards and new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. On WWHL, Jayne played a game of Spoiler Superlatives where she was given superlatives and asked to name a co-star without spoiling the show.

Jayne said Beauvais, an actress known for playing Fancy Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show and Valerie Heywood on NYPD Blue, gave her a better first impression than fellow newcomer Stracke. Jayne then named Rinna as the "biggest pot stirrer" of the season.

Jayne named herself as "the MVP of the girls trips," which often end in drama. She also said Richards will have "the most to answer for" at the reunion at the end of the season.

On the WWHL after-show, Jayne fielded a question about whether former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville gets along with Rinna in Season 10. Jayne deferred to WWHL host Andy Cohen, who executive produces RHOBH.

"She's not on the show this year," Cohen said of Glanville. "They start the season all getting along famously."

"She's unfortunately not on the show this year," he added of Glanville, prompting Jayne to question whether it was "unfortunate."

Season 10 will mark the first season of RHOBH to not star Lisa Vanderpump. Vanderpump left the show in June following drama, including Puppygate, in Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will premiere in the spring.