Mark Wahlberg (R) and Winston Duke star in the new Netflix film "Spenser Confidential." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch Spenser Confidential, a new film featuring Mark Wahlberg, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, a series starring Octavia Spencer, in March.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grande Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Original)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5

Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Original)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Original)

I am Jonas (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Original)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Original)

Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Original)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Original)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Last Ferry

On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

Beastars (Netflix Original)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Original)

Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Original)

The Vahalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Women of the Night (Netflix Original)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Original)

All American Season 2

Black Lightning Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Original)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Original)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Original)

Archibald's Next Big Thing Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Buddi (Netflix Original)

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Original)

Maska (Netflix Original)

The Platform (Netflix Original)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Original)

Tiger King (Netflix Original)

March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Original)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Original)

Curtiz (Netflix Original)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Original)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (Netflix Original)

March 26

7Seeds Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Original)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Original)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Original)

Uncorked (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

Arashi's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Original)

The English Game (Netflix Original)

Ladies Up (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in March:

Netflix's Con Todo presents Brown Love

Netflix is a Daily Joke

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:

March 3

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 4

F the Prom

March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

March 9

Eat Pray Love

March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic Collection 3

March 15

Coraline

March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series Seasons 1-4

March 19

The L Word Seasons 1-6

Zodiac

March 24

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc. Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West