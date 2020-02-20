Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch Spenser Confidential, a new film featuring Mark Wahlberg, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, a series starring Octavia Spencer, in March.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman Season 3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grande Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Original)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Original)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Original)
I am Jonas (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Original)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Original)
Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Original)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Original)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Original)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Last Ferry
On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
Beastars (Netflix Original)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Original)
Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Original)
The Vahalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Women of the Night (Netflix Original)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Original)
All American Season 2
Black Lightning Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Original)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Original)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Original)
Archibald's Next Big Thing Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Buddi (Netflix Original)
Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Original)
Maska (Netflix Original)
The Platform (Netflix Original)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Original)
Tiger King (Netflix Original)
March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Original)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Original)
Curtiz (Netflix Original)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Original)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (Netflix Original)
March 26
7Seeds Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Original)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Original)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Original)
Uncorked (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
Arashi's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Original)
The English Game (Netflix Original)
Ladies Up (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in March:
Netflix's Con Todo presents Brown Love
Netflix is a Daily Joke
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:
March 3
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4
F the Prom
March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
March 9
Eat Pray Love
March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic Collection 3
March 15
Coraline
March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series Seasons 1-4
March 19
The L Word Seasons 1-6
Zodiac
March 24
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc. Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West