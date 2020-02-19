Sam Rockwell, Amy Adams and Adam McKay, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Vice" in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Lawrence will star in "Don't Look Up," a new comedy film from "The Big Short" director Adam McKay. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired a new comedy film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The streaming service announced in a press release Wednesday that it picked up the rights to Don't Look Up, written, directed and produced by The Big Short helmer Adam McKay.

Don't Look Up follows two low-level astronomers, who embark on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

"I'm so thrilled to make this movie with Jen Lawrence. She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act.' And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," McKay said in a statement.

McKay is also known for the films Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers and Vice.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture," Netflix head of films Scott Stuber said. "Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

Principal photography on Don't Look Up will begin in April. The film will debut on Netflix later this year.

Lawrence most recently appeared in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix. She will star in and produce the upcoming film Red, White and Water.