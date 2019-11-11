Brenton Thwaites will return for a third season of "Titans" on DC Universe. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Television and DC Universe announced Titans' Season 3 renewal Monday. The streaming series is currently airing its second season with new episodes every Friday.

Based on the DC comics, Titans allows the proteges of superheroes like Batman and Wonder Woman to be the heroes of their own adventures. TheTitans series includes Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Robin (Curran Walters), Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Cory Diop), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Hawk and Dove (Minka Kelly).

Season 2 introduced Superboy (Joshua Orpin) as the Titans faced the DC Comics villain Deathstroke (Esai Morales).

The Titans also appear in animated form in the Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO! which also produced the theatrical film Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

The #DCUTITANS are just getting started. Season 3 coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/YPstXPVKMW— DCUTitans (@DCUTitans) November 11, 2019

With WarnerMedia introducing its own streaming service HBO Max in May 2020, there is some question about where the DC Universe titles will fit. As of now, DC Universe plans to continue offering original shows to its subscribers, in addition to their library of DC-based shows and movies.

In addition to Titans, DC Universe renewed Doom Patrol for a second season although there was controversy over the cancellation of Swamp Thing with no clear answers. DC Universe also premieres the new animated Harley Quinn series on Nov. 29.