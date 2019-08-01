Aug. 1 (UPI) -- CBS said Thursday that Love Island USA has been renewed for a second season.

The network confirmed its decision to renew the five-night a week reality show featuring young fit couples competing for love in Fiji as new men and or women come in and the couples have to re-match with different partners after being notified by text, playing up show phrases, "recoupling," and "we got a text!"

"We GOT A TEXT: CBS is recoupling with @LoveIslandUSA for a second season in summer 2020," CBS tweeted Thursday with a slow-motion GIF of current contestants running along the beach.

"The passion of Love Island's audience is incredible," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the Network. We love the show's creative execution and can't wait for next season."

The series has aired on Britain's ITV2 since June 2015, and just wrapped its fifth season.

"After its first season, the U.K. version exploded via word of mouth and social media to become a huge hit, and its viewership has grown every year," CBS Entertainment Senior Executive Vice President of Programming Thom Sherman said. "We believe the first season U.S. fans are just as passionate, and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer."