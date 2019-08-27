'Titans' come out of retirement in Season 2 trailer

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- DC Universe released a trailer for Season 2 of their original series Titans on Tuesday. It appears the Titans have disbanded, but not for long. They put their costumes back on and spring into action to battle supervillains like Shimmer and Deadshot. Season 2 of Titans premieres Sept. 6.

Titans' Season 1 finale left the season on an ambiguous ending. The last time fans watched Titans, they were treated to an episode in Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites)'s mind. Trigon (Seamus Dever) made Grayson, AKA Nightwing, imagine killing Batman. Grayson appeared to be under Trigon's shell, but the new trailer sees Grayson back to his old self.

The Season 2 trailer also shows Grayson visiting his former mentor, Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) in what looks like a more harmonious reunion. The trailer also delivers on the big tease from the season finale post-credits tag.

The tag hinted at Conner Kent and his dog Krypto. Kent is Superboy and Krypto is a superdog too. The trailer shows Joshua Oprin as Conner, and a live-action dog as Krypto. No super canine powers are on display in the trailer, but they may be saving something for the season premiere.

Titans was DC Universe's first live-action original on the streaming platform. Based on the Teen Titans comic books, Titans features some of the famous sidekicks of superheroes like Nightwing, Starfire (Anna Diop), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dove (Minka Kelly), Robin (Curran Walters) and Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie) forming their own superhero team.

TDC Universe followed with Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing. Doom Patrol is renewed for a second season but Swamp Thing was canceled for mysterious reasons alternately blamed on misfiled tax rebate forms and rising costs.