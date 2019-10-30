'Green Lantern,' other DC Comics series coming to HBO Max

Producer Greg Berlanti has announced new DC projects coming to HBO Max including a "Green Lantern"-inspired series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia has announced that three new DC Comics shows will be coming to upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Greg Berlanti, the producer behind The CW's slate of DC Comics programming including Arrow and Flash, is spearheading a Green Lantern-inspired series for HBO Max and an anthology series titled Strange Adventures.

Green Lantern is one of DC's most popular and recognizable heroes. The character uses a powerful ring that can create green constructs based on anything from his imagination and is a member of a galaxy-spanning police force.

Berlanti helped pen the screenplay for the 2011 Green Lantern film which starred Ryan Reynolds in the title role.

Strange Adventures is described as a one-hour drama series that will feature morality tales that span characters from across the DC canon. Berlanti is executive producing alongside Sarah Schechter and showrunner John Stephens (Gotham, Gossip Girl) who is also writing.

"Both of these original DC properties we'll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television," Berlanti said in a statement. "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet."

WarnerMedia also announced that Elizabeth Banks is executive producing a half-hour comedy series titled DC Super Hero High.

The show will follow a group of students as they navigate adolescence at a boarding school for gifted teens. The students don't realize that one day that will become legendary DC super heroes.

HBO Max, on the DC movie side, will contain all of the live-action films from the last decade including Joker and every Superman and Batman film from the last 40 years.

The service will be launching in May 2020.