June 6 (UPI) -- Swamp Thing will not return for a second season.

Variety confirmed Thursday DC Universe has canceled the series after one season.

The news comes less than one week after Swamp Thing's series premiere. Episode 2 is slated to air Friday.

Swamp Thing is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The show stars Crystal Reed as Abby Arcane, Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland and Andy Bean/Derek Mears as Alec Holland/Swamp Thing.

Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden served as writers and co-executive produced the series with James Wan and Michael Clear.

Entertainment Weekly said Swamp Thing filmed in Wilmington, N.C. Filming was reportedly cut short in April, with Season 1 rumored to have been reduced from 13 to 10 episodes.

Swamp Thing was previously adapted as a USA Network series starring Dick Durock, who also played the character in the films Swamp Thing and The Return of Swamp Thing.

Reed is also known for portraying Allison Argent on Teen Wolf and Sofia Falcone on Gotham.