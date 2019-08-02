Genevieve Angelson attends the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sophie Okonedo attends the British Academy Film Awards in February. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

"Flack," starring Anna Paquin will return for a second season on Pop TV and W, with Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim to join the show. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Dark comedy series Flack is getting a second season at Pop TV.

The network confirmed in a tweet Friday it renewed the series starring Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson and Lydia Wilson.

"#Flack is back with Season 2!" the post reads.

Deadline confirmed Flack was renewed at Pop TV and W, which airs the show in the U.K. The series is created and written by Olivier Lansley, with Debs Pisani as producer.

Flack follows Robyn, an American living and working as a publicist in London. Season 1 ended with the character's work and home lives colliding catastrophically.

"Many questions were left unanswered, shocking plot twists were dropped into our viewers' laps and this season I can promise even more of the darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women," Paquin said.

In addition, Season 2 will feature Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim in new roles. Neill and Paquin previously collaborated on the 1993 film The Piano.

Neill will have a multi-episode arc as Duncan, a character with a complicated relationship with Caroline (Okonedo). Kim will play Scott, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at Robyn's firm.

The Wrap said Flack Season 2 begins production Friday in London.