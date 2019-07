July 21 (UPI) -- The comic-book adaptation Doom Patrol has been renewed for a second season.

The fresh episodes will stream simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max in 2020.

Executive producer Jeremy Carver and series lead Diane Guerrero announced the news this weekend at San Diego Comic Con.

The superhero ensemble series co-stars April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton and Brendan Fraser.