Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed three freshman series less than a week after they debuted on the new streaming service.
The company previously announced it had ordered two seasons of the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon dramedy The Morning Show.
On Thursday, it confirmed it also renewed for second seasons the Hailee Steinfeld-led re-imagining of poet Emily Dickinson's life Dickinson; the adventure drama See, starring Jason Momoa; and the Space Race alternate-history tale For All Mankind, featuring Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman.
The shows debuted when the subscription service launched on Nov. 1.
"Season 2 is underway...and has been for months ;) x#DICKINSON," Steinfeld tweeted on Thursday.