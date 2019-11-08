Actor Jason Momoa arrives at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on August 26. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" world premiere on October 28 in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed three freshman series less than a week after they debuted on the new streaming service.

The company previously announced it had ordered two seasons of the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon dramedy The Morning Show.

On Thursday, it confirmed it also renewed for second seasons the Hailee Steinfeld-led re-imagining of poet Emily Dickinson's life Dickinson; the adventure drama See, starring Jason Momoa; and the Space Race alternate-history tale For All Mankind, featuring Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Michael Dorman.

The shows debuted when the subscription service launched on Nov. 1.

"Season 2 is underway...and has been for months ;) x#DICKINSON," Steinfeld tweeted on Thursday.