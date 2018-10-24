Steve Carell attends the premiere of "Battle of the Sexes" on September 16, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Steve Carell (R) with his wife Nancy Carell. The actor has joined Apple's morning show drama. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Steve Carell will star opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Apple's upcoming morning show drama series.

Carell will appear on the untitled project as morning news anchor Mitch Kessler who is struggling to remain relevant.

The series, executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, will explore the lives of the men and woman who deliver the morning news.

Kerry Ehrin wrote the show based on an original idea by Michael Ellenberg. Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning was also used as inspiration. Mimi Leder is directing, with Ehrin serving as showrunner.

Production is set to begin next week in Los Angeles. Apple has ordered two, 10 episode seasons.

Carell, who's last major television role was on The Office, can be seen on the big screen in Beautiful Boy. He is also set to star in Vice and Welcome to Marwen.