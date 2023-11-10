1 of 5 | Jonas Brothers released "Strong Enough," a new single featuring country music singer Bailey Zimmerman. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are back with new music. The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, released the single "Strong Enough" featuring country music singer Bailey Zimmerman on Friday. Advertisement

In "Strong Enough," the Jonas Brothers and Zimmerman sing about living in the moment during a night out.

"So light me up / Twist me something good / Make it strong enough / Last long enough / Before the night is up / Just give me something good / Pour me all your love / Make it strong enough / I'm never comin' down," they sing.

"Strong Enough" is the Jonas Brothers' first single since "Do It Like That" with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together. The Jonas Brothers released their sixth album, The Album, in May.

The Jonas Brothers are promoting The Album on a world tour that began in August. The group will next perform Friday in Seattle.

Zimmerman is known for the singles "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place" and released his debut album, Religiously. The Album., in May.

