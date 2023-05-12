Jonas Brothers release 'The Album': 'We're so proud of these songs'

1/5

Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio album, "The Album," ahead of their new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers are back with new music. The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, released its sixth studio album, The Album, on Friday. Advertisement

The Album features the singles "Wings" and "Waffle House," along with 10 other songs: "Miracle," "Montana Sky," "Sail Away," "Americana," "Celebrate!," "Vacation Eyes," "Summer in the Hamptons," "Summer Baby," "Little Bird" and "Walls" featuring Jon Bellion.

The Album is the group's first album since Happiness Begins, released in 2019.

The Jonas Brothers celebrated the album's release on Instagram.

"The journey this record has taken us on has been a one of a kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us. Thank you to the incredible @jonbellion for helping us bring this body of work to life. We're so proud of these songs and hope you love it as much as we do. THE ALBUM is yours now!" the group wrote.

The Jonas Brothers will promote the album with a new tour that begins Aug. 12 in the Bronx, N.Y. The tour will see the group perform five albums per night.