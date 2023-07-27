Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 27, 2023 / 12:28 PM

Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to 'The Tour'

By Annie Martin
1/4
The Jonas Brothers announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for "The Tour." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Jonas Brothers announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for "The Tour." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are adding 50 dates to their upcoming tour.

The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for The Tour on Thursday.

Advertisement

The new dates include 26 additional shows in North America that begin Oct. 18 in Atlanta and end Dec. 9 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The group will then resume the tour Feb. 27, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here are the new North American dates:

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Oct. 23 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Advertisement

Oct. 28 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena

Oct. 29 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Nov. 2 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Nov. 4 - Salt Lake City, at Maverik Center

Nov. 5 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 7 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Nov. 9 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Nov. 10 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

Nov. 14 - Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place

Nov. 16 - Winnipeg, Canada, at Canada Life Centre

Nov. 17 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

Nov. 19 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis., at Fiserve Forum

Nov. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Nov. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

Nov. 29 - Ottawa, Canada, at Canadian Tire Centre

Dec. 1 - Montreal, at Bell Centre

Dec. 2 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP Arena

Dec. 3 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Dec. 6 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Dec. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

The Jonas Brothers first announced The Tour in May, saying they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group released its sixth album, The Album, in May.

Advertisement

The Tour kicks off Aug. 12 in Bronx, N.Y.

The Jonas Brothers most recently released the single "Do It Like That" with K-pop group TXT.

Read More

TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video Jonas Brothers to perform five albums per night on new tour Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'

Latest Headlines

Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
Music // 15 minutes ago
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a new preview of its music video for "Cake," a song from its EP "Kill My Doubt."
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
July 27 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers released a single and music video for "In Your Love," a song from his album "Rustin' in the Rain."
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
Music // 4 hours ago
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a poster for the album "Reboot" and a performance version of the teaser for its "Bora Bora" music video.
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Music // 1 day ago
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
July 26 (UPI) -- Mick Jagger received well-wishes from his Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on his 80th birthday.
Itzy coordinates in 'Cake' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy coordinates in 'Cake' music video teaser
July 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a preview of its music video for "Cake," a song from its EP "Kill My Doubt."
Oh My Girl releases new EP, 'Summer Comes' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Oh My Girl releases new EP, 'Summer Comes' music video
July 24 (UPI) -- K-pop group Oh My Girl released the album "Golden Hourglass" and a music video for the song "Summer Comes."
Mitski announces 7th album, will release first single Wednesday
Music // 3 days ago
Mitski announces 7th album, will release first single Wednesday
July 24 (UPI) -- "Nobody" singer Mitski announced the album "The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We" and its first single.
Harry Styles celebrates fans after concluding 'Love on Tour'
Music // 3 days ago
Harry Styles celebrates fans after concluding 'Love on Tour'
July 24 (UPI) -- Harry Styles shared a video featuring fans from around the globe following the final show of "Love on Tour."
S Club releasing first new music in 20 years
Music // 3 days ago
S Club releasing first new music in 20 years
July 24 (UPI) -- The surviving former members of the British pop group S Club 7 have reunited to record a news song under the name of S Club.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement