Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to 'The Tour'

1/4
The Jonas Brothers announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for "The Tour." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
July 27 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are adding 50 dates to their upcoming tour.
The pop rock band, consisting of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for The Tour on Thursday.
The new dates include 26 additional shows in North America that begin Oct. 18 in Atlanta and end Dec. 9 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The group will then resume the tour Feb. 27, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Here are the new North American dates:
Oct. 18 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Oct. 20 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 23 - Houston, at Toyota Center
Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 28 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena
Oct. 29 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
Nov. 2 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
Nov. 4 - Salt Lake City, at Maverik Center
Nov. 5 - Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nov. 7 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
Nov. 9 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Nov. 10 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena
Nov. 14 - Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place
Nov. 16 - Winnipeg, Canada, at Canada Life Centre
Nov. 17 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Nov. 19 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis., at Fiserve Forum
Nov. 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Nov. 27 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center
Nov. 29 - Ottawa, Canada, at Canadian Tire Centre
Dec. 1 - Montreal, at Bell Centre
Dec. 2 - Albany, N.Y., at MVP Arena
Dec. 3 - Washington, at Capital One Arena
Dec. 6 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Dec. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
The Jonas Brothers first announced The Tour in May, saying they will perform five albums per night on the tour. The group released its sixth album, The Album, in May.
The Tour kicks off Aug. 12 in Bronx, N.Y.
The Jonas Brothers most recently released the single "Do It Like That" with K-pop group TXT.