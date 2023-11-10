1 of 5 | Dua Lipa released a single and music video for "Houdini," the first song from her new album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with new music. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Houdini" on Thursday. Advertisement

The "Houdini" video shows Lipa dance in front of a mirror in a studio. The star is joined by a group of backup dancers, who all sport the same red colored hair.

Lipa shot the video at the English National Ballet in London.

"Houdini" is the first song to debut from the singer's forthcoming third album and is co-written and produced by Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

"So it begins... thank you for your patience. The first release from my upcoming album," Lipa wrote on Instagram. "feeling so filled with love and joy to get to do this with 'the band' (@tameimpala @dannylharle @carolineailin @tobiasjessojr) and to share this moment with the world."

"Thank you to the absolute dream team who made this video with me," she added. "bruises sweat n tears!! worth every moment!!! I hope you love it as much as we've loved making this for you."

Lipa's most recent album, Future Nostalgia, was released in March 2020 and won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The singer has since released "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" with Elton John, "Sweetest Pie" with Megan Thee Stallion, "Dance the Night" for the Barbie movie and other singles.