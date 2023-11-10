1 of 3 | Stray Kids released the album "Rock-Star" and a music video for the song "Rock (LALALALA)." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Rock-Star and a music video for the song "Rock (LALALALA)" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Rock (LALALALA)" video shows the members of Stray Kids perform a hard-hitting dance routine on different sets, including a pirate ship and a bank heist.

Rock-Star also features the songs "Megaverse," "Blind Spot," "Comflex," "Cover Me," "Leave," "Social Path" featuring Lisa and the "LALALALA" rock version.

The EP is Stray Kids' first Korean release since the full-length album 5-Star in June.

Stray Kids released a prologue video for Rock-Star in October that reflects on anger and anxiety.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.