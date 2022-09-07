Trending
Sept. 7, 2022 / 1:26 PM

CMA nominees announced, led by Lainey Wilson

By Justin Klawans
Country music star Lainey Wilson led the nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards this November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0fb9329eb9bbf51270b3497cff0e7cba/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The nominees for the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday, with newcomer Lainey Wilson fronting the pack.

The awards, which will take place this November, are put on by the Country Music Association, and honor the top contributors to the genre.

Wilson, who is coming off of her first No. 1 hit last year with "Things A Man Oughta Know," was nominated in six categories.

This includes Album of the Year for her third studio LP Sayin What I'm Thinkin,' in addition to nods for Song of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year.

She is also nominated for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her collaboration with Cole Swindell, "Never Say Never."

According to KYW Philadelphia, Wilson is just the fourth artist in CMA Awards history to be nominated for six categories in their first year.

Beyond Wilson, a number of other country music mainstays also received nominations.

This includes the coveted Entertainer of the Year category, where Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Morgen Wallen and Carrie Underwood will compete for the title.

Combs will look to win the award for the second consecutive year after being named the top entertainer in 2021.

The category is one of five nominations received for Chris Stapleton, who also earned nods for Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.

Lambert, who released her latest album, Palomino, in April, also continued to rack up nominations, earning her 16th straight nod for Female Vocalist of the Year. She has a total of 61 CMA Awards nominations, the most by any female artist in history.

Two additional singers, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, also received a host of nominations, racking up five each.

This includes nods for Single of the Year, and they will also compete with Wilson for Musical Event of the Year.

Taylor Swift, who has become known in recent years for having evolved her music from country into more mainstream pop, earned a CMA nomination for the first time since 2017.

The artist, who recently announced a new album to be released in October, is up for Music Video of the Year for her song "I Bet You Think About Me."

"It's thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music," CMA head Sarah Trahern said in a statement. "This year's slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that country music is stronger than ever!"

The winners of each award will be determined via rounds of voting by eligible members of the CMA.

The 2022 CMAs will take place Nov. 9 in Nashville, Tenn. Nominees include:

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Eric Church
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

  • "Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
  • "half of my hometown" -- Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
  • "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
  • "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson
  • "You Should Probably Leave" -- Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year

  • Growin' Up -- Luke Combs
  • Humble Quest -- Maren Morris
  • Palomino -- Miranda Lambert
  • Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' -- Lainey Wilson
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy -- Old Dominion

Song of the Year

  • "Buy Dirt" -- songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
  • "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" -- songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
  • "Sand in My Boots" -- songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
  • "Things a Man Oughta Know" -- songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
  • "You Should Probably Leave" -- songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

The full list of nominees is available here.

