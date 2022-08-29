Trending
Aug. 29, 2022 / 10:26 AM

Taylor Swift to release new album 'Midnights' in October

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9b652e70697f414162edf7a079d59377/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will release a new album in October.

The 32-year-old singer announced her 10th studio album during her acceptance speech Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift was accepting Video of the Year for "All Too Well: The Short Film," her third win in the category, when she said her "brand new album comes out Oct. 21."

Swift later said on Instagram that the album is titled Midnights and tells "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't -right this minute- about to make some fateful life-altering mistake," the singer wrote.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she said. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

Midnights will mark Swift's first new album since Evermore, released in December 2020. She released Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red, in November.

Swift and Nicki Minaj were among the big winners Sunday at the MTV VMAs. Swift also took home Best Longform Video and Best Direction for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

