Miranda Lambert releases new album 'Palomino': 'Enjoy the trip y'all'

Miranda Lambert released the album "Palomino" and a music video for the song "Tourist." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert is back with new music. The 38-year-old country music singer released the album Palomino and a music video for the song "Tourist" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Tourist" video features photos from Lambert's travels around the world.

"'Tourist' was the first song we wrote for Palomino and it set the tone for the record. I've toured, but I haven't really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most," Lambert wrote on Instagram.

Palomino features 14 other songs, including the singles "If I Was a Cowboy" and "Strange."

"You'll visit 36 different places as you travel through this record," Lambert said. "You'll meet tons of characters like Katie with a K and the trucker Dwayne. You'll get acquainted with old friends, like Geraldene and visit places we've already been together like Waxahachie. Enjoy the trip y'all."

Palomino is Lambert's first solo album since Wildcard, released in November 2019. The singer released the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in May 2021.

Lambert will launch her Velvet Rodeo residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in September.